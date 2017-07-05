FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时前
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics structural & rail division increases production capability, diversifies product offerings
2017年7月5日 / 下午4点32分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics structural & rail division increases production capability, diversifies product offerings

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Steel Dynamics structural and rail division increases production capability and diversifies product offerings

* Steel Dynamics Inc - $75 million expansion will utilize excess melting and casting capability

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍Upon completion of project, expansion is expected to add approximately 33 local jobs.​

* Structural and rail division project provides for annual production of 240,000 tons of reinforcing bar in various sizes

* Steel Dynamics Inc - Project is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2018

* Steel Dynamics - Project complements addition of 200,000 tons of reinforcing bar capacity at roanoke bar division, expected to begin at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

