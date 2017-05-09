BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings LP reports Q1 financial results and outlook

May 9 Steel Partners Holdings LP:

* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

* Q1 revenue $323.3 million versus $246.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $323 million to $375 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA between $41 million and $50 million

* Says qtrly net loss per common unit $0.16

* Says qtrly net loss per common unit $0.16

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $151 million and $178 million