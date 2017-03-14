版本:
中国
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings reports Q4 revenue of $318.5 mln

March 14 Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Anticipates FY 2017 adjusted ebitda in ranges of $151 million to $184 million

* Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results; provides outlook for 2017

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $293 million to $341 million

* Q4 revenue $318.5 million versus $255.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.289 billion to $1.425 billion

* Sees Q1 adjusted ebitda between $25 million and $31 million

* Net loss attributable to company's common unitholders for Q4 of 2016 was $0.59 per diluted common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
