BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings says Handy & Harman to pay $3.8 mln if they terminate merger

June 26 Handy & Harman Ltd-

* Steel Partners Holdings says if Handy & Harman terminates merger, it would have to pay co $3.8 million termination fee, transaction expenses up to $1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2saA4Zi) Further company coverage:
