BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman

March 6 Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.

* SPLP currently owns approximately 70% of HNH's outstanding shares

* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for a price of $29.00 per share

* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for about $106.7 million of value

* Proposal contemplates a special committee of independent directors would be appointed by board of HNH to consider proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)