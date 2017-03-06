BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Steel Partners Holdings Lp
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* SPLP currently owns approximately 70% of HNH's outstanding shares
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for a price of $29.00 per share
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for about $106.7 million of value
* Proposal contemplates a special committee of independent directors would be appointed by board of HNH to consider proposal
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.