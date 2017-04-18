BRIEF-Steelcase enters into stock repurchase agreement with an independent third party broker

April 18 Steelcase Inc:

* Entered into a stock repurchase agreement with an independent third party broker - SEC filing

* As per agreement, the broker is authorized to repurchase up to 4 million shares of company's common stock on behalf of company

* Authorization for broker to repurchase 4 million shares is during period from April 18, 2017 through September 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2opqD1u) Further company coverage: