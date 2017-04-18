版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Steelcase enters into stock repurchase agreement with an independent third party broker

April 18 Steelcase Inc:

* Entered into a stock repurchase agreement with an independent third party broker - SEC filing

* As per agreement, the broker is authorized to repurchase up to 4 million shares of company's common stock on behalf of company

* Authorization for broker to repurchase 4 million shares is during period from April 18, 2017 through September 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2opqD1u) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐