BRIEF-Steelcase Q4 earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Steelcase Inc:
* Steelcase reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Sees q1 2018 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $725 million to $750 million
* Q4 revenue $769.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $750.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $745.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing