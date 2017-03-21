版本:
BRIEF-Steelcase Q4 earnings per share $0.21

March 21 Steelcase Inc:

* Steelcase reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Sees q1 2018 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $725 million to $750 million

* Q4 revenue $769.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $750.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $745.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
