BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Stein Mart Inc:
* Stein Mart Inc Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $337.3 million versus $355.7 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.6 percent
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.20 to $0.25
* Suspending quarterly dividend and reducing capital expenditures
* Suspending $0.075 quarterly dividend will free up approximately $14 million of cash to apply against debt on an annual basis
* Now expect 2017 gross profit rate will be about same as fiscal 2016 rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.