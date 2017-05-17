BRIEF-Stein Mart reports Q1 EPS $0.08

BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
May 17 Stein Mart Inc
* Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $337.3 million versus $355.7 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.6 percent
* Sees Q2 loss per share $0.20 to $0.25
* Sees FY 2017 sales up at least 4 percent
* Suspending quarterly dividend and reducing capital expenditures
* Suspending $0.075 quarterly dividend will free up approximately $14 million of cash to apply against debt on an annual basis
* Now expect 2017 gross profit rate will be about same as fiscal 2016 rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.
* Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest jets (Adds United deal, executive comments)