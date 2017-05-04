版本:
BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q1 earnings per share c$0.37

May 4 Stella-Jones Inc:

* Stella-Jones reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.37

* Q1 sales C$396.9 million versus i/b/e/s view C$399.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones inc - "continue to expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017 when compared to 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
