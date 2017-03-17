BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q4 EPS C$0.27

March 17 Stella-jones Inc
* Stella-Jones reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual
results
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Stella-Jones inc - qtrly sales amounted to $341.7 million,
versus $357.5 million
* Stella-Jones inc- "we expect sales to be weaker in first
half of 2017"
* Stella-Jones inc - fy operating margins will be negatively
impacted by product mix and softer pricing in certain regions
* Q4 revenue view c$341.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stella-Jones -in railway tie category, given strong demand
in h1 2016,anticipate lower y-o-y demand for 2017,while softer
pricing will reduce revenues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: