公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies, Matrivax sign agreement to transfer vaccine technology

March 13 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc

* Stellar Biotechnologies and Matrivax sign agreement to transfer vaccine technology

* Stellar Biotechnologies says Stellar will transfer its proprietary rights and know-how of immunogens and vaccine technology for clostridium difficile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
