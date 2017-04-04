版本:
中国
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Stellus Capital says plans to make stock offering

April 4 Stellus Capital Investment Corp

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp announces public offering of common stock

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to capitalize its small business investment company subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
