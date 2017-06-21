BRIEF-Stellwagen orders 12 Airbus C295 transport aircraft

PARIS, June 21 Airbus:
* Aviation financier and lessor Stellwagen, a subsidiary of
Acasta Enterprises, has signed a firm order for 12 Airbus C295
medium transport aircraft in the first sale to a leasing company
achieved by Airbus Defence and Space
* Agreement includes options for a further 12 aircraft
* The C295 is a nine tonne capacity, ramp-equipped, medium
transport and mission aircraft in-service with 28 operators in
25 countries
* Today's agreement takes firm orders for the type to 198
and the options would take the figure past 200, reconfirming its
position as the market leader, adds Airbus in a statement