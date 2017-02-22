BRIEF-Stepan reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.52/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Stepan Co
* Stepan reports fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 420.6 million versus $ 419.3 million
* Stepan Co - Q4 2016 results were negatively impacted by $8.9 million of pre-tax non-recurring costs
* Stepan co - total company sales volume increased 1 percent for quarter as a result of higher polyol volumes
* Stepan co - During Q4, benefited from a more favorable geographical mix of income versus prior year, resulting in a lower quarterly tax provision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.