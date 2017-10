July 26 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* Stepan reports second quarter and record first half earnings

* Qtrly net sales $495.1 million versus $454.6 million last year

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.32

* Q2 earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year, capital expenditures are expected to be between $95 million and $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: