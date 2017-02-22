版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Stepan sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.205/share

Feb 22 Stepan Co

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share

* Stepan Co - Increased its quarterly cash dividend in Q4 of 2016 by $0.015 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
