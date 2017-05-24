版本:
BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment

May 24 Sito Mobile Ltd

* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing

* Stephen Baksa informed interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate employment of interim CEO, Lawrence Firestone, ex-interim CFO‍​

* On May 24, Stephen Baksa filed actions against Betsy Bernard, Richard O’Connell, Jonathan Sandelman, Lowell Robinson, Joseph Beatty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
