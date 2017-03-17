版本:
BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing

March 17 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing

* Stephen Baksa says believe the securities of Sito Mobile Ltd are "significantly undervalued" - SEC filing

* Stephen Baksa says willing to initiate a dialogue with the sito mobile management, board regarding opportunities to increase value to shareholders

* Stephen Baksa says believe Sito Mobile would be better positioned to "increase shareholder value" if the current board was reconstituted Source text: (bit.ly/2mYooEN) Further company coverage:
