BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
March 17 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa says believe the securities of Sito Mobile Ltd are "significantly undervalued" - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa says willing to initiate a dialogue with the sito mobile management, board regarding opportunities to increase value to shareholders
* Stephen Baksa says believe Sito Mobile would be better positioned to "increase shareholder value" if the current board was reconstituted
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million