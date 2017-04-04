BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 STAAR Surgical Co -
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
* Says CFO Brown's resignation will become effective on April 28, 2017
* Staar Surgical Co says appointed Deborah Andrews to serve as interim vice president and CFO of company Source text: [bit.ly/2nBouPT] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm