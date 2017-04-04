版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical

April 4 STAAR Surgical Co -

* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer

* Says CFO Brown's resignation will become effective on April 28, 2017

* Staar Surgical Co says appointed Deborah Andrews to serve as interim vice president and CFO of company Source text: [bit.ly/2nBouPT] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐