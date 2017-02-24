BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01
Feb 24 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
Rigel Pharmaceuticals - board eliminated vacancy created from sherwin's resignation from board by reducing total number of directors to six members
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock