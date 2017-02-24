BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board

Feb 24 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - board eliminated vacancy created from sherwin's resignation from board by reducing total number of directors to six members