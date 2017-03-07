BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge

March 7 Sterling Bancorp:
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation
announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional
bank
* Sterling Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately
$2.2 billion
* Sterling Bancorp - on a pro forma basis, transaction is
expected to be about 12pct accretive to Sterling Bancorp's
tangible book value per share at closing
* Sterling Bancorp - deal is expected to be about 9pct
accretive to EPS in 2018, exclusive of restructuring charge, and
about 16pct accretive to EPS in 2019
* Sterling Bancorp - Pro Forma bank is expected to maintain
a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share
* Sterling Bancorp - Sterling Bancorp's Jack Kopnisky
serving as president and chief executive officer and Luis
Massiani serving as CFO of combinbed co
* Sterling Bancorp - effective at closing of transaction,
four members of board of directors of astoria will join board of
directors of combined company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: