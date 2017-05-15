BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger

May 15 Sterling Bancorp
* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA
supervisory information and pending Astoria merger
* Sterling Bancorp says remain confident that company has no
obstacles to obtaining prompt regulatory approval for pending
merger with Astoria Financial
* Says "working closely with our regulators to craft a more
detailed public response"
* Sterling Bancorp -on May 12, Federal Reserve inadvertently
made public confidential supervisory information relating to
findings by OCC regarding Sterling National Bank
* Sterling Bancorp -findings by OCC nearly five months ago
regarding Sterling National Bank's 2014-2016 CRA data, overall
CRA data compliance management
