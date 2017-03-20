版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一

BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California

March 20 Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - project is scheduled to begin in April of 2017, and is expected to be completed by mid-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
