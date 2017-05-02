版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling Construction Co names Joseph Cutillo CEO and member of Board

May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* Sterling Construction Company names Joseph Cutillo Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors

* Paul Varello, who has served as Sterling's CEO since Feb 2015, will relinquish the position, but will remain a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐