2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Sterling Construction completes acquisition of Tealstone Construction

April 3 Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* Sterling Construction Company completes acquisition of Tealstone Construction and replaces existing credit facility

* Replaced its existing asset-based loan and security agreement with a new, $85 million credit facility

* $55 million of new credit facility will be used to partially finance acquisition of Tealstone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
