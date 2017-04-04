BRIEF-Sterling Construction says certain units enters into loan agreement with Wilmington Trust

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Sterling Construction Company Inc -
* On April 3, 2017 co, certain units entered into a loan and security agreement with Wilmington trust - sec filing
* Loan and security agreement providing for a term loan of $85 million and a maturity date of April 4, 2022-sec filing Source text : [bit.ly/2n8ryI3] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm