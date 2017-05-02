BRIEF-Sterling Construction sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million

May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $153.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Now anticipate our 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Total backlog at march 31, 2017 of $925 million was up 12.4% from Q4 of 2016

* Sterling Construction Company- "Believe that our core heavy civil construction operations are well positioned to perform with consistent profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: