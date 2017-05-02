BRIEF-Sterling Construction sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $153.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Now anticipate our 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Total backlog at march 31, 2017 of $925 million was up 12.4% from Q4 of 2016
* Sterling Construction Company- "Believe that our core heavy civil construction operations are well positioned to perform with consistent profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.