BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"

Feb 28 Sterling Jewelers:

* Says released statement in response to media reports

* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
