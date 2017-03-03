BRIEF-Sterling Resources announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau ENERGIE B.V.

March 3 Sterling Resources Ltd

* Sterling resources ltd. Announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V.

* Company anticipates net proceeds from sale of sruk of approximately US$113 million

* Deal for US$163 million

* Sterling resources says pursuant to share purchase agreement, a termination fee of $5 million will be payable by sruk holdings in certain circumstances