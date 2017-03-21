版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform

March 21 Sterling Trading Tech :

* To acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform

* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period

* Under STT, Livevol X will be known as Sterling VolTrader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐