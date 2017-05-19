版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Steven Emerson reports 8.6 pct stake in Lilis Energy as of Feb 28 - SEC Filing

May 19 Lilis Energy Inc

* Steven Emerson reports 8.6 percent stake in Lilis Energy Inc as of February 28 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2r1hKRB] Further company coverage:
