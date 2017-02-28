BRIEF-Steven Madden reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Feb 28 Steven Madden Ltd

* Steve Madden announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides initial fiscal year 2017 sales and eps guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.12 to $2.18

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 sales $336.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.2 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 8 to 10 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steven Madden-overall sales declined modestly due primarily to softness in our private label footwear and cold weather accessories businesses in quarter

* Says as we look ahead, "We are cautious about overall environment"

