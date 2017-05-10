BRIEF-Stewardship Financial Corp announces Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 10 Stewardship Financial Corp

* Stewardship Financial Corporation announces earnings for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Stewardship Financial Corp - Q1 net interest income was $6.2 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $5.3 million for comparable period a year earlier

* Stewardship Financial Corp - Total assets at March 31, 2017 were $844.4 million, reflecting an increase from $795.5 million of assets at December 31, 2016