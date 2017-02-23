版本:
BRIEF-Stewardship Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.22

Feb 23 Stewardship Financial Corp

* Stewardship Financial Corporation reports earnings for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
