BRIEF-Stewardship Financial files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 mln

March 22 Stewardship Financial Corp

* Files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 million - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2n84HZP) Further company coverage:
