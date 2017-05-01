BRIEF-Stifel Q1 earnings per share $0.78

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Stifel Financial Corp:
* Stifel reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 revenue $675.5 million versus $620 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly client assets of $252.4 billion, up 14.2% compared with year-ago quarter
* Stifel Financial Corp - new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation favorably impacted quarter's income tax expense by $16.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668