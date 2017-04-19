版本:
BRIEF-Stilwell Group sends letter to Wayne Savings Bancshares stockholders

April 19 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc:

* The Stilwell Group sent letter to stockholders of Wayne Savings Bancshares seeking support to elect Stephen Burchett to co's board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pB6Yxh) Further company coverage:
