版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Stingray acquires Yokee Music

May 9 Stingray Digital Group Inc:

* Stingray acquires Yokee Music Ltd

* Stingray Digital Group - under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate Yokee Music Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
