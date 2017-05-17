版本:
BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr

May 17 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012

* Stock Yards Bancorp Inc says board of directors has increased company's quarterly cash dividend $0.01 or 5% to $0.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
