公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Stockholder Lowell Miller files proposal raising concerns about Kinder Morgan's policies regarding methane emissions

March 21 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Stockholder Lowell Miller files proposal raising concerns about Kinder Morgan's policies regarding methane emissions from oil production - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mqiAp0) Further company coverage:
