BRIEF-Stone Energy announces continued listing of shares following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization

Feb 24 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY" following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization

* Stone Energy Corp - company currently expects plan to become effective on February 28, 2017

* Stone Energy Corp - assuming emergence on effective date of February 28, 2017, trading in new common shares is expected to commence on March 1, 2017

* Stone Energy Corp - currently expects to list warrants on an exchange by end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
