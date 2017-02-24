BRIEF-Stone Energy announces continued listing of shares following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization

Feb 24 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces continued listing of
new shares of common stock and trading under ticker "SGY"
following emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization
* Stone Energy Corp - company currently expects plan to
become effective on February 28, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - assuming emergence on effective date
of February 28, 2017, trading in new common shares is expected
to commence on March 1, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - currently expects to list warrants on
an exchange by end of March 2017
