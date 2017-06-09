BRIEF-Stone Energy announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions

June 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces rampart deep spud and
further workforce reductions
* Drilling operations on its rampart deep prospect in
Mississippi canyon block 116 were initiated on June 3, 2017
* Expect workforce reduction to result in an about 25%
decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for
second half of 2017
* Expected quarterly cash SG&A outlay, before
capitalization, of about $11 million to $12 million/quarter,
excluding non-recurring and non-cash items
* Project an overall SG&A reduction of approximately 50%
from 2016
