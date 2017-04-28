BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says CEO David Welch to retire

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Stone Energy Corp:
* David Welch to retire, Jim Trimble elected interim chief executive officer and president of stone energy corporation
* James m. Trimble, currently an independent director of company, has been elected interim chief executive officer
* Welch also indicated his intention to step down from his position as a director of company
* Appointed Keith Seilhan, formerly company's senior vice president - Gulf Of Mexico, to new post of chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes