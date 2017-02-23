BRIEF-Stone Energy Corporation Q4 loss per share $20.76

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reserves
* Q4 loss per share $20.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $-6.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stone Energy says financial projections prepared in connection with restructuring efforts included estimated preliminary capex of about $200 million for 2017
* Upon emergence from bankruptcy, co expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt
* Stone Energy says cash flows from operations, cash on hand, availability under credit facility adequate to meet 2017 operating, capex needs of post-reorganized co
* No assurances that co will emerge from bankruptcy on February 28, 2017 as expected
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue of $112.2 million, compared to oil and gas revenue of $106.2 million in Q4 of 2015
* Net daily production during Q4 of 2016 averaged 43.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Projected capital expenditures budget of $200 million for 2017 includes approximately $86 million of plugging and abandonment costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.