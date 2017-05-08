版本:
BRIEF-Stone Energy reports qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 mln

May 8 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Stone Energy Corp - net daily production during three months ended March 31, 2017 averaged 30.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 million

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly oil, natural gas and ngls production 2,733 mboe versus 3,140 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
