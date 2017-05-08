BRIEF-Stone Energy reports qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 mln

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Stone Energy Corp - net daily production during three months ended March 31, 2017 averaged 30.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly combined total operating revenue $94.7 million
* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly oil, natural gas and ngls production 2,733 mboe versus 3,140 mboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: