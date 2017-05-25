版本:
BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with TEXAS CAPITAL BANK

May 25 Stonecastle Financial Corp

* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency

* Amended changes to terms includes maturity date of facility extended for a full five years to May 16, 2022

* Cost of facility has decreased to a significantly lower credit spread of LIBOR +2.35%, down from LIBOR +2.85%

* Under amendments, $3.5 million account is no longer required

* Stonecastle Financial Corp says amended changes size of facility from $70 million to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
