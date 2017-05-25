BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with TEXAS CAPITAL BANK

May 25 Stonecastle Financial Corp
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved
credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned
investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond
Rating Agency
* Amended changes to terms includes maturity date of
facility extended for a full five years to May 16, 2022
* Cost of facility has decreased to a significantly lower
credit spread of LIBOR +2.35%, down from LIBOR +2.85%
* Under amendments, $3.5 million account is no longer
required
* Stonecastle Financial Corp says amended changes size of
facility from $70 million to $62 million
