BRIEF-Stonecastle Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.45

May 4 Stonecastle Financial Corp:

* Stonecastle Financial Corp. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 sales $1.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stonecastle Financial Corp - company's net asset value was $21.32 per share at quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
