BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53

April 28 Stonegate Bank-

* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Stonegate Bank-net interest income, on tax-equivalent basis, totaled $26.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, represented decrease of $809,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
