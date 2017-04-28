BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Stonegate Bank-
* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Stonegate Bank-net interest income, on tax-equivalent basis, totaled $26.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, represented decrease of $809,000
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock