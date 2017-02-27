BRIEF-Stonemor Partners announces delay in filing 10-K and postponement of investor conference call

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Announces delay in filing form 10-K and postponement of investor conference call
* Partnership recently discovered that it had underreported cemetery revenues, net of associated direct costs
* Partnership discovered that it had over-reported net deferred revenues in previously issued consolidated financial statements
* Currently expects correction of items to have immaterial impact on cash flows for three years ended december 31, 2016
* Expects that any revisions to previously reported financial information will reflect a decrease in net deferred revenue
* Currently expects correction of items to have positive impact on future cash flows
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing